Bucks forward commits to NCAA with University of Massachusetts

Tyson Dyck has committed to NCAA hockey with the University of Massachusetts

Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus (right) tries to poke the puck away from Cranbrook’s Tyson Dyck during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Cranbrook Bucks forward Tyson Dyck has committed to the University of Massachusetts, an NCAA Division 1 program based out of the eastern United States.

Dyck, the Bucks’ top forward this past season, tallied 34 goals and 41 assists, finishing the regular season fourth in BCHL scoring. He added another five points in a six-game playoff run against the Prince George Spruce Kings in the first round of the post-season.

His play earned attention from NHL scouts, as he finished the season ranked in 110th overall in the North American Skater category of the NHL Central Scouting rankings for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

“Our organization is thrilled for Tyson to realize his dream of playing Division 1 NCAA hockey.,” said Ryan Donald, Cranbrook Bucks Head Coach and General Manager. “Tyson has been a pleasure to have within our walls for the past two years and has shown a true passion for his teammates and the community of Cranbrook. He brought a fierce desire to win to our dressing room, and we know that he will continue to find success in the future because of these values.”

A product of Abbotsford, Dyck joined the team in the club’s inaugural season, that included a reduced schedule played out of a hub city in Penticton at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he exploded in his first full season of BCHL action, earning a nominator for Rookie of the Year and landing on the league’s First Team All-Star and All-Rookie Team.

UMass is one of the most reputable NCAA Division 1 hockey programs in the US. Several Minutemen alumni have moved on to the NHL including Cale Makar, Jonathan Quick and Justin Braun.

The Minutemen won the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Ice Hockey Championship in 2021.