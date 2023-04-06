The Cranbrook Bucks fell 4-2 to the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday night, and are now one game from elimination from the BCHL playoffs. Game 5 goes down on Friday at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo taken from Game 2 at Western Financial Place by Trevor Crawley.

The Cranbrook Bucks fell 4-2 to the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday night, and are now one game from elimination from the BCHL playoffs. Game 5 goes down on Friday at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo taken from Game 2 at Western Financial Place by Trevor Crawley.

Bucks facing elimination after 4-2 loss to Wild

BCHL playoff series shifts to Western Financial Place for Game 5 on Friday

The Cranbrook Bucks are now one more loss from elimination from the BCHL first-round playoff series after dropping a 4-2 decision to the Wenatchee Wild Wednesday night in Washington State.

Parker Murray repeated another four-goal performance for the Wild, and is now up to 10 goals over the series.

Both teams will return to Western Financial Place for Game 5 on Friday night.

On Wednesday in Wenatchee, Murray gave the Wild an early lead on the powerplay halfway through the opening period.

The bulk of the scoring went down in the middle frame.

Murray tallied three times in the span of five minutes, including once on the man-advantage.

Bryce Sookro responded for the Bucks in the latter half of the period.

Noah Quinn also put the Bucks on the board in the final 20 minutes.

Nathan Airey made 14 saves for The Herd, while Andy Vlaha turned aside 31 shots for the Wild.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sapporo election could restart bid for 2030 Winter Olympics
Next story
Humboldt holds tribute five years after deadly bus crash

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Bucks fell 4-2 to the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday night, and are now one game from elimination from the BCHL playoffs. Game 5 goes down on Friday at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo taken from Game 2 at Western Financial Place by Trevor Crawley.
Bucks facing elimination after 4-2 loss to Wild

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Weekly update with the Cranbrook RCMP

Comedians Sarah Stupar, Brittany Lyseng and Jarrett Campbell are taking the Bighorn Comedy Tour on the road. Bighorn Comedy is partnering with Wildsight to raise money for Bighorn Sheep conservation in the region.
Airborne for the bighorns: Comedy tour hits region to support beleaguered sheep herd

The Cranbrook Bucks are down 2-1 in the first round BCHL playoff series against the Wentachee Wild, dropping a 5-4 OT loss on Tuesday night in Washington State. Photo by Trevor Crawley from Game 2 in Cranbrook.
Bucks drop 5-4 OT loss, Wild claim series lead

Pop-up banner image