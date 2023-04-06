Bucks facing elimination after 4-2 loss to Wild

BCHL playoff series shifts to Western Financial Place for Game 5 on Friday

The Cranbrook Bucks are now one more loss from elimination from the BCHL first-round playoff series after dropping a 4-2 decision to the Wenatchee Wild Wednesday night in Washington State.

Parker Murray repeated another four-goal performance for the Wild, and is now up to 10 goals over the series.

Both teams will return to Western Financial Place for Game 5 on Friday night.

On Wednesday in Wenatchee, Murray gave the Wild an early lead on the powerplay halfway through the opening period.

The bulk of the scoring went down in the middle frame.

Murray tallied three times in the span of five minutes, including once on the man-advantage.

Bryce Sookro responded for the Bucks in the latter half of the period.

Noah Quinn also put the Bucks on the board in the final 20 minutes.

Nathan Airey made 14 saves for The Herd, while Andy Vlaha turned aside 31 shots for the Wild.