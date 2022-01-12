Bucks F Tyson Dyck lands on NHL Central Scouting rankings

Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus (right) tries to poke the puck away from Cranbrook’s Tyson Dyck during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Cranbrook Bucks F Tyson Dyck is getting some NHL attention.

Dyck landed on the NHL’s mid-term Central Scouting rankings, listed at 191st overall amongst North American skaters and one of five players from the same the category, playing in the BCHL. One BCHL goaltender also landed on the North American goaltenders rankings.

Dyck, 17, leads the Cranbrook Bucks in points, with 17 goals and 20 assists in 29 games played in his second season with the club.

Shane Wright, a sniper with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League, is considered to be the front-running presumptive 1st overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.