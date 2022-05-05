Bucks F Tyson Dyck lands 110th overall on final NHL Central Scouting rankings

Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus (right) tries to poke the puck away from Cranbrook’s Tyson Dyck during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

It’s safe to say Cranbrook Bucks F Tyson Dyck turned some heads this season.

Dyck landed at 110th overall in the North American Skater category on the final NHL Central Scouting rankings released May 5, jumping 81 spots from the mid-season rankings in January where he was previously listed at 191st overall.

The NHL Entry Draft will be held in Montreal on July 7-8, while the draft lottery, which determines the order of first-round selection for teams that missed the playoffs, will be held on May 10.

Dyck had a breakout season with the Bucks, tallying 34 goals and 41 assists in 54 games in his rookie season in the BCHL.

Following the regular season, he was nominated for the BCHL Rookie of the Year, along with two other candidates, while also being named to the BCHL All Star Team.

Four players from the BCHL were identified in the North American Skaters category, while one BCHL goaltender was listed in the North American Goalies section.