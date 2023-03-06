The Cranbrook Bucks earned a pair of wins in weekend road BCHL action. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.

Bucks earn a pair of wins in weekend road action

The Cranbrook Bucks went the extra distance on the road, earning a pair of wins with an lopsided win and a shootout victory during a sojourn into the wilds of the southern interior.

The Herd got some revenge against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday, earning a 4-3 shootout win after suffering a loss at home against the same team at the end of February.

Jack Silich scored the game-winning goal in the

Silich scored after the halfway mark of the opening period to give the Bucks the lead.

Both sides traded powerplay markers in the second frame, as Owen Beckner responded for the Silverbacks, before Blake Cotton put the Bucks ahead on the man-advantage.

Cotton tallied again late in the frame to give the Bucks a two-goal lead after 40 minutes.

Salmon Arm mounted a comeback in the third, with Ried Varkonyi scoring to make it a one-goal game, before Beckner evened it up late in the game.

Overtime solved nothing, and both goaltenders stood tall in goal, except for Silich’s lone goal and game winner.

Matthew Tovell made 27 saves in defeat for the Silverbacks, while Nathan Airey picked up the win making 26 stops, including all four shooters in the shootout.

Earlier on Friday, the Bucks scored five unanswered goals in the second half of the game en route to a 7-1 win over the West Kelowna Warriors.

Bauer Morrissey and Noah Quinn tallied within 30 seconds to give the Bucks a two-goal lead after the first period.

Ben MacDonald responded for the Warriors early in the middle frame, before the Bucks poured it back on.

Morrissey, Cooper Boulanger and Cameron Kungle tickled the twine after 40 minutes, while Blake Cotton and Kellan Hjartarson put the game out of reach for Kelowna in the final period.

Airey had a light load in goal, with 13 saves for the win, while the Warriors split their goaltending duties as the Bucks put 51 shots on goal.

The Bucks have a 10-point lead for second place in the Interior Conference, with the Penticton Vees at the top of the BCHL.

