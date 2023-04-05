The Cranbrook Bucks are down 2-1 in the first round BCHL playoff series against the Wentachee Wild, dropping a 5-4 OT loss on Tuesday night in Washington State. Photo by Trevor Crawley from Game 2 in Cranbrook.

Bucks drop 5-4 OT loss, Wild claim series lead

The Cranbrook Bucks have their hands full against the Wenatchee Wild.

Parker Murray scored in overtime, notching his fourth goal to lift the Wild to a 5-4 win over The Herd in Game 3 in Washington State Tuesday night.

That win gave Wenatchee a 2-1 series lead in the opening round of the BCHL post-season series, as Game 4 gets underway on Wednesday evening.

A last-ditch effort from Bucks forward Donovan Frias tied up the score with 34 seconds left in the game, as the Wild held a one-goal lead after 40 minutes.

Nick Peluso had a big night for The Herd, opening Cranbrook’s scoring while being in on the rest of the team’s goal production with three assists.

Murray gave the Wild an early lead, before Peluso responded back for the Bucks near the end of the first period.

The bulk of the scoring went down in the middle frame.

Bryce Sookro put the Bucks up two minutes into the action, before Murray answered back with a pair of goals.

Kellan Hjartarson tallied a powerplay marker to even up the affair, while Micah Berger scored the go-ahead goal to put the Wild back in the lead going into the final 20 minutes.

Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey made 40 saves, while Wild stopper turned aside 34 shots.

Cranbrook went one-for-three on the powerlay, while Wenatchee tallied one powerplay marker in five opportunities with the man-advantage.

