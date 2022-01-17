Bucks continuing winning ways against Trail

The Cranbrook Bucks marked their fifth consecutive win over Kootenay rivals the Trail Smoke Eaters, in BCHL action Saturday, Jan. 15.

Tyson Dyck ended a three-game point streak in spectacular fashion, with a four-point game in the 5-3 victory at Western Financial Place.

Dyck assisted on three of the Bucks’ four first period goals — by Johnny Johnson, Cameron Kungle, Bauer Morrissey (power play) and Kellan Hjartarson. The scoring explosion prompted Trail to pull goaltender Evan Fradette, and send in Josh Tisdale for his first BCHL appearance.

The Smoke Eaters fought back in the second period, with three unanswered goals by Quinn Disher, Josh Schenk, and Brady Hunter. Tyson Dyck scored his 18th of the season to keep the lead strong.

Both teams were on the game in the third period, but the frame remained scoreless. Cranbrook was unable to capitalize on a five-minute major power play, and the momentum Trail gained by killing it off was to no avail.

The announced attendance at Western Financial Place Saturday ws 2,099.

The win gave the Bucks a 6-3 season series victory, and their fifth consecutive win over the Smoke Eaters.

Trail’s record falls to .500 at 13-13-1-0, while Cranbrook improves to 17-11-2-0 and sit in fifth place just two points behind the 19-12-0-0 West Kelowna Warriors.

The Bucks’ next game are on the road — a two-game series against the Wenatchee Wild, in Wenatchee, Washington.