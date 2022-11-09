Bucks clip Nanaimo 6-2 to close out road trip

The Cranbrook Bucks dropped the Nanaimo Clippers 6-2 to close out a road trip through the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island this week.

The game, originally scheduled for Nov. 4, was cancelled following a power outage at the arena caused by a storm, however, the team circled back to the city on Nov. 7 to take care of unfinished business.

Nathan Airey stood tall in net, turning aside 38 of 40 shots to backstop the Bucks to the win, while Jarrod Smith scored a pair to lead the offensive rout for the Herd.

Tyler Wishart opened the scoring for the Clippers early in the opening frame, but Ethan Sundar responded less than a minute later to even it up for the Bucks. Smith potted his first of the night halfway through the frame to give Cranbrook a one-goal lead.

Both teams traded goals in the second period; Nick Peluso scored to double-up the lead for Cranbrook, while Kai Daniells answered back to keep it a one-goal game after 40 minutes.

However, a third period push by the Bucks put the game away.

Smith added his second of the night just over a minute into the final frame, while Rhys Bentham and Julian Frias both notched powerplay markers to give the Bucks a commanding lead en route the win.

While the Bucks sit at fifth place in the Interior Conference, they are tied with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at 19 points, however the Silverbacks have a game in hand with one less loss on their record.

The Bucks return home for a three-game home stand at Western Financial Place, starting with the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday, Nov. 12.