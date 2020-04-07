Briggs Gammill, 18, has committed to the Cranbrook Bucks. Photo submitted.

Bucks add forward as roster continues to grow

The Yale connection strikes again.

The Cranbrook Bucks have announced the commitment of Briggs Gammill for next year’s inaugural BCHL season.

Gammill, a forward, played last season in Berkshire School’s program in Massachusetts, which competes in the United States High School (USHS) prep league. A product of New Canaan, Connecticut, the 18-year-old scored 25 goals and tallied 20 assists in 29 games.

He is also committed to the Yale University Bulldogs for the 2021-2022 season, the same program where Bucks head coach and general manager Ryan Donald had been working as an assistant coach for the last five years.

“We are excited to be able to add a young man of Briggs’ character and ability to our roster,” said Donald. “Briggs was a key component of Berkshire’s hockey program over the past few seasons, ultimately leading them to the Elite-8 Semi Finals this past season. He is a player that we will count on to lead our team both on and off the ice. Briggs will be a great addition to our program and the city of Cranbrook.”


