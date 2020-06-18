The Cranbrook Bucks have announced the commitment of Dane Dowiak. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.

Bucks add another forward to the roster

The Cranbrook Bucks continue to build out the roster with the addition of forward Dane Dowiak, who has committed to play for the team next season.

Dowiak, a product of Wexford, PA, played last season for The Gunnery, a USHS-prep sanctioned team, where he scored 14 goals and collected 43 points in 33 games. Prior to last season, Dowiak played at Kent School, posting 27 points in as many games.

Dowiak is committed to NCAA Division 1 hockey with Penn State University.

“The Bucks organization is excited to welcome Dane Dowiak into the family,” said Ryan Donald, the head coach and general manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Dane is a player that our staff believes will be instrumental in laying the foundation for what Bucks hockey will look like. He possesses all the qualities that we seek in our players – hard working, competitive, and a willingness to do what it takes to win.

“He is coming off a strong prep school career and we look forward to helping him prepare for his NCAA career at Penn State.”


