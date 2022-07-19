Bucks add another forward for next season

The Cranbrook Bucks have added another player for next season in Jack Silich, who has committed to the club for the 2022-23 season. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.

A new face will be joining the Cranbrook Bucks roster next season.

Forward Jack Silich has committed to the BCHL franchise for the 2022-23 season, making the trek to southeastern B.C. from the United States.

“Jack is a player that we are excited to add to our forward group for this coming season,” said Ryan Donald, head coach and GM of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Jack has always been a player that competes very hard and contributes to a winning culture, and we expect him to do the same here in Cranbrook.

“We are excited to work with Jack at developing his game and believe he will bring experience and leadership to our group this season.”

Last season, Silich spent time with the Lincoln Stars and the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, putting up six goals and three assists in 57 games.

Hailing from Long Grove, IL, Silich is committed to Quinnipiac University, a NCAA Division 1 program.

“Cranbrook felt like the perfect fit for me. Young organization and it seems like it fits right into what I’m looking for,” said Silich, in a press release announcing the news.

“I feel like the BCHL is right up my alley, it’s a fast league, very skilled,” he added, noting he likes to play physical and score goals.