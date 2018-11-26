BREAKING: Fernie Ghostriders announce bid to host 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament

The Fernie Ghostriders have submitted their bid to host the 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

The 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup could be held in Fernie after a bid by the Ghostriders to host the prestigious sporting event.

On Monday afternoon, the Ghostriders announced President Barb Anderson had submitted the team’s application to BC Hockey last week.

The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament, which is held amongst the champions of British Columbia’s three Junior B hockey leagues as well as a host team.

Campbell River is hosting this year’s Cup, while last year it was held in Richmond.

Anderson said bringing the 2020 tournament to Fernie would help to strengthen the local hockey community.

“This season we have seen the inaugural season for the Fernie Academy Fury High School team and the past few years of continual growth of minor hockey,” Anderson said in a statement issued to The Free Press.

“The board has many experienced hockey people with a combined experience of over 125 years.”

Anderson believes the Cup would also boost morale after the arena tragedy.

“Our community has been through a most difficult year and to host such an event brings together a community like none other,” she said.

Fernie has previously hosted BC Hockey provincials as well as other major events, including provincial and zone mine rescue competitions, the TransRockies Challenge bike event, and BC Senior Games.

“The Fernie Ghostriders are excited to have an opportunity to host this prestigious championship and hoping we are the successful bidders,” said Anderson.