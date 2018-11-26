The Fernie Ghostriders have submitted their bid to host the 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

BREAKING: Fernie Ghostriders announce bid to host 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament

The 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup could be held in Fernie after a bid by the Ghostriders to host the prestigious sporting event.

On Monday afternoon, the Ghostriders announced President Barb Anderson had submitted the team’s application to BC Hockey last week.

The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament, which is held amongst the champions of British Columbia’s three Junior B hockey leagues as well as a host team.

Campbell River is hosting this year’s Cup, while last year it was held in Richmond.

Anderson said bringing the 2020 tournament to Fernie would help to strengthen the local hockey community.

“This season we have seen the inaugural season for the Fernie Academy Fury High School team and the past few years of continual growth of minor hockey,” Anderson said in a statement issued to The Free Press.

“The board has many experienced hockey people with a combined experience of over 125 years.”

Anderson believes the Cup would also boost morale after the arena tragedy.

“Our community has been through a most difficult year and to host such an event brings together a community like none other,” she said.

Fernie has previously hosted BC Hockey provincials as well as other major events, including provincial and zone mine rescue competitions, the TransRockies Challenge bike event, and BC Senior Games.

“The Fernie Ghostriders are excited to have an opportunity to host this prestigious championship and hoping we are the successful bidders,” said Anderson.

Previous story
B.C. female hockey players shortlisted for Canada Winter Games team
Next story
NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Just Posted

BREAKING: Fernie Ghostriders announce bid to host 2020 BC Hockey Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Kimberley Dynamiters are also in the running to host the annual tournament

Cranbrook RCMP report for Nov 19 – November 26

Cranbrook RCMP report for Nov 19 - November 26 • Calls for… Continue reading

Workers picket Interfor mill as rotating strikes begin

Wider rotating strike action is expected across the Kootenays

Dynamiters bidding to host 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Kimberley Dynamiters are currently bidding to host the 2020 Cyclone Taylor… Continue reading

Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

New immigrant falls victim to Nelson rental scam

Saurabh Modi was taken for over $3,300

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Most Read