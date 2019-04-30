Bowen Byram named WHL Player of the Month

The Cranbrook native was named Player of the Month for April, his second time this season

Bowen Byram was named WHLs Player of the Month for April. Photo by Trevor Crawley.

Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram has been named the Western Hockey League McSweeney’s Player of the Month.

It was a big April for the Vancouver Giants defenceman who has continued his success throughout the postseason.

Byram recorded 10 points in nine games during April, with four goals and six assists, and a plus-three rating. In this past month, he has recorded four multi-point performances.

He has helped the Giants sweep the Victoria Royals in the second round of the playoffs, and defeat the Spokane Chiefs in five games to secure a berth in the 2019 Rogers WHL Championship Series.

For the 2019 playoffs, Byram leads all skaters with 18 points and is second in assists with 11.

This is the second time Byram has been named player of the month — he was also recognized in January.

For the 2018/19 regular season, Byram has recorded 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points.

Byram is ranked as the top Canadian Hockey League prospect ahead of the 2019 National Hockey League Draft and is ranked second among North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting.

The Giants will kick off the WHL Championship Series on May 3 against the Prince Albert Raiders.



