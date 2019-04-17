Bowen Byram was named WHLs player of the week as he recorded three goals and three assists. Photo by Trevor Crawley.

Bowen Byram moves up in draft prospect ratings

The Cranbrook hockey player is rated second among North American Skaters for the 2019 NHL Draft

Bowen Byram has been ranked second among North American skaters in the 2019 Draft Prospect Rankings.

The Cranbrook born hockey player is currently playing for the Vancouver Giants and has had a highlight year.

Bryam is the highest projected defenceman in the draft, and it comes as no surprise.

He finished the 2018/19 Western Hockey League regular season third among defenceman with 71 points and first in goals with 26, while also recording nine game-winning goals all in 67 games.

LOOK BACK: Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram has ‘Giant’ week

Bryam set records while wearing the Giants uniform with most goals by a defenceman and a WHL record of six overtime goals.

The second rank is a bump up from his midseason rankings where Byram was ranked fourth among the North American skaters.

The Giants will continue their playoff performance with the Western Conference matchup against the Spokane Chiefs starting on April 19.

In the playoffs, Byram currently is in third for points with 13 and third in assists with nine.

The 2019 NHL draft will be held in Vancouver at Rogers Arena from June 21-22.


