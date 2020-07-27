Bowen Byram will join the Colorado Avalanche during the NHL’s post season, which is being conducted in Edmonton and Toronto, as the league works through operating in the COVID-19 era. Trevor Crawley photo.

Bowen Byram heading to NHL playoffs with Colorado Avalanche

Another Cranbrook hockey player is heading to the show.

Bowen Byram, a highly touted defensive prospect with the Colorado Avalanche, has cracked the NHL roster of players that will be vying for the Stanley Cup over the next few months.

Byram will join the Avalanche, which are playing out of Edmonton, a hub city that includes NHL Western Conference teams competing for the Cup with an unusual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight teams will compete for a play-in berth into the postseason — a ‘win and you’re in’ scenario that the NHL designed following the suspension of the regular season due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The winners of the play-in round — a series of five games — will get a berth into the post-season and NHL playoffs will begin in hub cities located in Edmonton and Toronto.

Byram, a fourth-overall pick of the Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, has spent the last three WHL seasons patrolling the blue line with the Vancouver Giants. In 188 regular season career games, he has 46 goals and 150 points. During his draft year, Byram set new records, including tallying five points in one game, and also set a WHL record by notching six overtime winners in one season.

He also has made his mark on the international stage, winning a gold medal with Canada’s World Junior squad last year and has also previously donned the national colours for the annual Ivan Hlinka tournament and U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL announces no positive COVID-19 tests over final week of Phase 3

Just Posted

Former Kootenay-Columbia MP Jim Abbott passes away

Abbott served as the region’s federal representative for nearly two decades

Creston RCMP continue search for missing Alberta man

Lewis Pierce White was last seen on July 23 in Lethbridge, Alberta

Bowen Byram heading to NHL playoffs with Colorado Avalanche

Another Cranbrook hockey player is heading to the show. Bowen Byram, a… Continue reading

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

Premier Lake fire under control

No significant growth over the weekend

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Most Read