Bowen Byram goes fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft

Cranbrook native Bowen Byram has been selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Giants defenceman had a standout year and was the highest-ranked defenseman in the draft. The NHL Central Scouting ranked him the second North American skater.

During the Giants’ 2018/19 regular season, Byram played 67 games recording 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points.

Byram helped the Giants to the Western Hockey League Championships against the Prince Albert Raiders, which the Raiders won Game 7 in overtime.

During the playoff campaign, Byram led all skaters with 26 points for 8 goals and 18 assists.

Byram also represented Canada on the international stage at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2018 World Under-18 Championship and the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Just over a week ago Byram celebrated his 18th birthday and will now get the chance to celebrate being an NHL first-round draft pick.

