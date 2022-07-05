Bowen Byram is Cranbrook’s fifth Stanley Cup winner

Bowen Byram is pictured with family and friends with the Stanley Cup shortly after the Colorado’s Game 6 victory, including his Mom Stacey and Dad Shawn (second and third from left). (Photo courtesy the Byram family)

Bowen Byram is Cranbrook’s latest Stanley Cup champion. Byram won the Cup with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, when Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final.

Byram is pictured above with family and friends with the Cup shortly after that victory, including his Mom Stacey and Dad Shawn (second and third from left).

Byram played major-junior with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants and was a top NHL prospect when drafted by the Avalanche fourth overall in 2019. He tallied nine points in the 2022 playoffs, including an assist in the final game.

Bowen Byram will be bringing the Stanley Cup back to his hometown, which will be its ninth appearance in Cranbrook.

Byram himself is Cranbrook’s fifth Stanley Cup winner.

Scott Niedermayer won the Stanley Cup four times, three times with the New Jersey Devils(1995, 2000, 2003) and once with the Anaheim Ducks (2007). His brother Rob was on the Cup-winning Ducks team.

Jon Klemm won the Cup twice with the Colorado Avalanche (1996, 2001).

Brad Lukowych won the Cup twice, with the Dallas Stars (1999) and the Tamp Bay Lightning (2004).

And Bowen Byram makes it five, with the Colorado Avalanche (2022).

Steve Yzerman won the Cup three times with the Detroit Red Wings (1997, 1998, 2002). Yzerman was born in Cranbrook, but moved away as an infant. Cranbrook is not considered his hometown, nor did he bring the Cup to Cranbrook in his time.