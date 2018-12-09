Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, is congratulated by Josh Leivo after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Boeser scores 3, Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks hammer Blues

Vancouver picks up impressive 6-1 win in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Brock Boeser scored his second career hat trick, Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Sunday night.

Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. Vancouver was 2-10-2 in its previous 14 games.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to improve to 10-9-3 on the season and 2-4-0 lifetime against St. Louis.

Jake Allen stopped three of six shots in 14:06 before being pulled in favour of Chad Johnson, who made 12 saves. Allen recorded his first shutout of the season Friday at Winnipeg.

Boeser fired a shot from just inside the blue line that appeared to deflect off Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson 8:45 into the third period to match his career high of three goals. His previous hat trick was Nov. 4, 2017 against Pittsburgh.

Boeser scored his first goal on a shot that deflected off the end boards and hit the back of Allen’s leg pads before trickling into the net.

Pettersson expanded the lead to 2-0 when he buried a feed from Troy Stecher 31 seconds after Vancouver killed off a four-minute power play. Pettersson previously had five points Nov. 2 versus Colorado.

Boeser netted his second of the game when he pushed a feed from Pettersson past Allen to end his night.

RELATED: Pettersson scores on penalty shot as Canucks beat Predators 5-3

Horvat and Goldobin scored 1:55 apart in the second period as they each were able to capitalize on rebounds off Johnson.

Jordan Kyrou dashed Markstrom’s chance for a shutout when he lifted a puck over Markstrom’s shoulder 8:05 into the third period for his first NHL goal.

NOTES: Blues LW David Perron missed his first game of the season as a healthy scratch. … St. Louis allowed at least five goals at home for the sixth time in 16 games. … Pettersson’s 15 goals and 30 points lead all NHL rookies. … Boeser has six points (five goals, one assist) in his last five games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Columbus on Tuesday night.

Blues: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

___

David Solomon, The Associated Press

 

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25), of Sweden, deflects a shot from St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

