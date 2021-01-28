Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter (20) tries to clear Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby (49) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter (20) tries to clear Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby (49) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist Thursday, helping the host Vancouver Canucks to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

It was the third time in four nights that the Canucks (5-5-0) beat the Sens (1-6-1), completing a sweep of the three-game series.

Elias Pettersson scored and had an assist for Vancouver, while Tanner Pearson tallied a goal and Quinn Hughes chalked up two assists. Ottawa’s lone marker came from Thomas Chabot, an unassisted goal 14:15 into the second period.

For the third game in a row, the Senators outshot the Canucks, this time by a margin of 36-to-25. Vancouver netminder Braden Holtby weathered the onslaught, making 35 saves. At the other end of the ice, Matt Murray stopped 21-of-25 shots as Ottawa dropped its seventh game in a row.

The Sens had a prime opportunity to cut into the Canucks’ lead when they got a two-man advantage with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

Vancouver defender Jalen Chatfield had been sent to the box for going after Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk when he hit Tyler Motte near centre ice. The pair had a brief tussle before both were handed penalties for roughing, and Chatfield given an additional two-minute minor for interference.

Just 30 seconds into the Ottawa power play, veteran Canucks defenceman Alex Edler was sanctioned for cross-checking Drake Batherson, leaving the Sens with a minute and 30 seconds of 5-on-3 hockey.

Ottawa got a few decent shots off across the stretch but none that caused Holtby much trouble.

Pearson put the Canucks up 4-1 early in the third with a sharp-angle shot from below the goal line.

Chabot got the Sens on the board midway through the second, getting around Hughes and driving toward the net before shovelling a puck through Holtby’s pads to make the score 3-1.

Connor Brown nearly added to Ottawa’s tally before the end of the period with a prime chance on a short-handed breakaway. Holtby came to the top of his crease to challenge the shot and got enough of it to send the puck careening wide of the net.

READ MORE: Demko dynamite with 42 saves as Vancouver Canucks beat Ottawa 5-1

READ MORE: Full Canucks coverage here

Boeser had widened Vancouver’s lead to three earlier in the second frame after Holtby sent a rebound through the neutral zone. Pettersson picked it up and slid a pass up to his linemate, and Boeser ripped a shot from the point, sailing the puck over Murray’s right shoulder for his second goal of the game.

The right-winger registered his assist 10:49 into the second when he couldn’t get his full might behind a shot, leaving a rebound for Pettersson to tap in over a sprawled-out Murray.

Vancouver opened the scoring on a power play early in the first after Austin Watson was called for interference. The Sens winger vocally protested the call with some colourful language as he headed to the box.

The Canucks top power-play unit settled in with some patient passing around the perimeter before Boeser muscled his way around Ottawa defender Josh Brown and buried a wrist shot from the top of the crease.

There was a scary moment for Ottawa near the halfway point of the third period, with Chabot flying into the Vancouver net.

The Sens defenceman’s thigh struck the post with force and he spun towards the boards. He skated to the bench gingerly and returned to the ice soon after.

Thursday’s game was the last in a six-game homestand for the Canucks. The squad will now hit the road, stopping first in Winnipeg to face the Jets on Saturday.

The Senators will continue their western swing Sunday when they visit the Oilers.

NOTES: Tkachuk left the ice in a rage in the final minute after dropping the gloves with Vancouver’s Zack MacEwen. Both were given five-minute major penalties for fighting. Tkachuk continued having words with the Canucks bench as he headed for the dressing room, smacking the wall on his way down the tunnel. … Adam Gaudette replaced Jake Virtanen in the Canucks lineup. Virtanen was a healthy scratch. … Ottawa defenceman Josh Brown played his 100th regular-season game.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

Just Posted

1914
It happened this week in 1914

Jan. 24-30: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
MLA Shypitka urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

A Kootenay MLA is urging calm in the face of a COVID-19… Continue reading

Barry Coulter photo
The force of the ice

X-wing ice sculpture adorns HeidOut patio in Cranbrook

In 1938 “Rossum’s Universal Robots” was the first science-fiction drama ever broadcast on TV, live on the BBC.
The first robots; the latest robots

100 years ago this month, a Czech play gave “robots” to the world

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) looks on as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Boeser has 3 points as streaking Canucks sweep aside Ottawa 4-1

Vancouver climbs back to .500 with third straight victory

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Most Read