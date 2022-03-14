Blazing Bucks win U11 Banner

Left to right: Coaches Dan Meldrum, Mark Eagles, Ryan Winstantley and Manager Sarah Mooy. Back row: #3 Lewis Draper, #10 Jonny Lukan, #7 Lucas Wright, #17 Landen Bain, #6 Mason Taylor, #18 Jake Delaire, #9 Jorden Winstantley. Middle row: #8 Jasper Fraser, #11 Rhett Magro, #5 Tye Eagles, #2 Kace Oberle, #14 Paige Morigeau, #12 Hayden Morrison. Front row: #16 Izaak Meldrum and #1 Connor Czernicki . (Photo by Nicole Koran)

The U11 Championship Banner tournament was held March 11, 12 and 13 at Kimberley Civic Centre. The Cranbrook Blazing Bucks won a hard fought battle, 4-3, against the Cranbrook Shadow Bucks, to win the banner. Left to right: Coaches Dan Meldrum, Mark Eagles, Ryan Winstantley and Manager Sarah Mooy. Back row: #3 Lewis Draper, #10 Jonny Lukan, #7 Lucas Wright, #17 Landen Bain, #6 Mason Taylor, #18 Jake Delaire, #9 Jorden Winstantley. Middle row: #8 Jasper Fraser, #11 Rhett Magro, #5 Tye Eagles, #2 Kace Oberle, #14 Paige Morigeau, #12 Hayden Morrison. Front row: #16 Izaak Meldrum and #1 Connor Czernicki . (Photo by Nicole Koran)