Blades to books for Brendan Semchuck

Forward Brendan Semchuck, who was traded this year to the Kootenay ICE from the Edmonton Oil Kings is no longer on the roster.

A statement from the Kootenay ICE Hockey Club says, “Brendan made the decision to leave the team and pursue his educational goals, we wish him the best of luck.”

The 19-year-old Kamloops native has played in 159 Western Hockey League games and tallied 23 goals, 30 assists for 53 points.

Semchuck was drafted in 2014 by the Vancouver Giants and went 10th overall in the WHL Bantam Draft.

The ICE acquired Semchuk from the Oil Kings on September 27 in exchange for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020.

While with the ICE he had two goals, three assists for five points in 14 games.

Ice split Saskatchewan road trip

