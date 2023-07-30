Blackwolves moving on to finals

The Cranbrook Blackwolves undefeated season continues into the playoffs.

The Cranbrook Jr. B lacrosse team’s regular season success gave them a first round playoff bye, and a second round home playoff match up with the South Alberta Chaos. The Blackwolves took on the Chaos this weekend, July 29 and 30, at Memorial Arena, and won the best of three series 2-0.

The victory secured the Blackwolves a spot in the Alberta Lacrosse Provincial Championship, which will be held in Innisfail over the August long weekend. The squad — which is made up of both Cranbrook and Kimberley players, 17-21 — is looking to repeat as gold medalists.

The season will not end in Alberta this year however, as the Canadian Lacrosse Association has revived the MacDonald Cup — the Western Canadian Jr B2 Championship. After being on hold for over 20 years, Cranbrook is pushing to secure the first win in the Cups resurgence. The invite-only tournament will pit eight teams against each other — two from Vancouver Island, three from the Lower Mainland, one from Calgary, one from Swift Current, and Cranbrook — where the champion will be crowned after five games in five days.

Pictured below: The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook July 29 and 30. (Barry Coulter photo)