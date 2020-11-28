Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)

Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

Former NHL defenseman Kevin Bieksa is doing an hour-long “Virtual Hot Stove” organized by Vancouver Canucks Alumni.

The “exclusive” event on Friday, Dec. 11 will be hosted by Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy starting at 7 p.m. on the Zoom conference app.

Bieksa, known as “Juice” in hockey circles, never shied from a microphone during his playing days, and became a star analyst during NHL playoff games over the summer.

The Rogers-presented “virtual hockey experience” on Dec. 11 will feature Bieksa and some of his hockey friends along with Murphy, “who will encourage these former Canucks with hockey stories and memorable moments,” according to the event link on sidedooraccess.com.

Registration is free for the trial-run “Hot Stove,” a first for the Canucks Alumni organization.

Event host Side Door is described as “a platform matching performers with spaces to create shows anytime, anywhere, including ticketed online shows. Our philosophy is that absolutely anybody should be able to present arts and culture locally in their community in whatever space they have available. Living rooms, back yards, bookstores, galleries, offices, community halls, you get the picture.”

(Story continues below)

Vancouver Canucks Alumni recently found a new home at Surrey’s newest rink.

This fall, close to 30 former NHL players and other alumni association members began scrimmaging weekly at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, on Monday nights, in blue-versus-white action.

Canucks Alumni colours, including logo and jerseys through the years, have been painted on walls of the Surrey Knights players’ lounge, thanks to the efforts of the junior hockey team’s owner, John Craighead, an alumni member.

The year-old Surrey arena now serves as something of a home base for the alumni association, which involves a long list of former Canucks players in addition to former NHLers and other pros, hockey managers, entertainers, media and others.

• READ MORE: Canucks alumni players move their weekly scrimmages to Surrey’s newest hockey rink

