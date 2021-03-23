BCHL schedule is out, Bucks to play 20 games

BCHL clubs will play 160 games over a five-week span in pod cities across the province

Ryan Donald, the head coach and general manager of the Cranbrook Bucks, demonstrates a drill during an on-ice session at the Memorial Arena during training camp last fall. Trevor Crawley photo.

The BCHL schedule is out.

The Cranbrook Bucks will play a 20-game season, with the first puck drop scheduled for April 3 against the Penticton Vees in the host team’s pod city in the Okanagan.

The Bucks will play all 20 games out of Penticton — one of five BCHL pod cities — and face the Vees and the Trail Smoke Eaters for ten games each over a month-long span, ending on May 9.

“It has been a long road, but we’re thrilled to finally announce our season schedule,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker, in a press release. “Our coaches and players have spent the past seven months focusing on on-ice and off-ice development and now we are able to provide them with a chance to play meaningful games to give them the NHL and NCAA exposure they deserve.”

Vernon, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, and Port Alberni will serve as the other pod cities, each hosting three or four clubs to play a similar format.

The BCHL says teams are currently undergoing a quarantine protocol before players and hockey operations staff are tested for COVID-19. Upon a negative test, players will be able to join teammates in practice to preapre for the season.



