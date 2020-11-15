The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca

BCHL: Cranbrook Bucks split weekend games with Prince George

The Cranbrook Bucks split their weekend brace of games against the Prince George Spruce Kings Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14, as as exhibition pre-season continues.

Due to Covid-10 concerns, the BCHL games at Western Financial Place are closed to the public.

On Friday night, the Bucks cruised past the Spruce Kings in a 6-2 Victory on Friday Night.

Dane Dowiak of the Bucks led the way with three goals and an assist while linemate Michael Hagen added a goal and three assists.

The Bucks jumped off to a 2-0 lead after goals from Captain Briggs Gammill and then Michael Hagen less than a minute apart. The Spruce Kings would come back to tie the game with goals from Christian Buono and Mason Waite only to see the Bucks retake the lead less then 2 minutes after with a 2 on 1 finish from 17-year-old Bucks Forward Noah Quinn.

Dane Dowiak would then take over the game with 3 straight goals that would lead to the eventual final of a 6-2 win for the Bucks

Jacob Zacharewicz made 19 saves on 21 shots for his 3rd win of this pre-season.

On Saturday, the Spruce Kings got their revenge, eking out a 2-1 victory over the hometown Bucks.

Andrew Seaman scored early, less than a minute into the game. His teammate Corey Cunningham added a second at the 11-minute mark.

Noah Quinn got the Bucks on the board late in the second frame, with an unassisted goal at almost the 19-minute mark.

Prince George outshot the Bucks 39 to 14 in the game. Nathan Airey made 37 stops in net for the Bucks. The Spruce Kings’ Aaron Trotter made 13 stops for the win.

The next Bucks’ action is Thursday, Nov. 19, against Merritt at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook, followed by the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday, Nov. 21, also in Cranbrook.

The Bucks will close out November with a game against Trail at WFP on Friday, November 27.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHLers weigh in on the idea of an all-Canadian division: ‘It would be pretty unique’

Just Posted

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Interior Health provides update on capital projects at Cranbrook hospital

The scope of pharmacy renovations at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital is… Continue reading

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca
BCHL: Cranbrook Bucks split weekend games with Prince George

The Cranbrook Bucks split their weekend brace of games against the Prince… Continue reading

The City of Cranbrook purchased 100 acres of industrial land formerly owned by Tembec in 2018. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City of Cranbrook proposing sale of former Tembec Lands for $6M

The City of Cranbrook is proposing to sell the former Tembec industrial… Continue reading

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

KCA staff and students marked Remembrance Day on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Rotary Park. Trevor Crawley photo.
KCA staff and students mark Remembrance Day

Kootenay Christian Academy marked Remembrance Day on Tuesday, Nov. 10, as staff… Continue reading

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Salmo’s Legion says a member who attended its Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Salmo Legion says member who attended Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19

It’s the 10th known case in Salmo this week

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Most Read