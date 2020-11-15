BCHL: Cranbrook Bucks split weekend games with Prince George

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca

The Cranbrook Bucks split their weekend brace of games against the Prince George Spruce Kings Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14, as as exhibition pre-season continues.

Due to Covid-10 concerns, the BCHL games at Western Financial Place are closed to the public.

On Friday night, the Bucks cruised past the Spruce Kings in a 6-2 Victory on Friday Night.

Dane Dowiak of the Bucks led the way with three goals and an assist while linemate Michael Hagen added a goal and three assists.

The Bucks jumped off to a 2-0 lead after goals from Captain Briggs Gammill and then Michael Hagen less than a minute apart. The Spruce Kings would come back to tie the game with goals from Christian Buono and Mason Waite only to see the Bucks retake the lead less then 2 minutes after with a 2 on 1 finish from 17-year-old Bucks Forward Noah Quinn.

Dane Dowiak would then take over the game with 3 straight goals that would lead to the eventual final of a 6-2 win for the Bucks

Jacob Zacharewicz made 19 saves on 21 shots for his 3rd win of this pre-season.

On Saturday, the Spruce Kings got their revenge, eking out a 2-1 victory over the hometown Bucks.

Andrew Seaman scored early, less than a minute into the game. His teammate Corey Cunningham added a second at the 11-minute mark.

Noah Quinn got the Bucks on the board late in the second frame, with an unassisted goal at almost the 19-minute mark.

Prince George outshot the Bucks 39 to 14 in the game. Nathan Airey made 37 stops in net for the Bucks. The Spruce Kings’ Aaron Trotter made 13 stops for the win.

The next Bucks’ action is Thursday, Nov. 19, against Merritt at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook, followed by the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday, Nov. 21, also in Cranbrook.

The Bucks will close out November with a game against Trail at WFP on Friday, November 27.