BC Lions part ways with three coaches

These are the first personnel moves made by new general manager Ed Hervey

BC Lions offensive co-ordinator Khari Jones, special teams co-ordinator Marcello Simmons and defensive line coach Robin Ross will not return in 2018, the club announced on Saturday.

The releases are the first personnel moves made by new general manager Ed Hervey, who was hired by the Lions on Nov. 30.

“We are grateful for the contributions these gentlemen have made to our organization and we wish them the best in the future,” said head coach Wally Buono.

The moves come after a disappointing season that saw the Lions finish last in the CFL’s West Division at 7-11 with Buono in a dual coach/GM role.

BC had an encouraging 5-2 start to the 2017 season but injuries and inconsistent play saw the team spiral to a 2-9 finish to miss the playoffs for the first time since 1996.

