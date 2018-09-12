BC Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers sold

Franchised owned by Wray family for 26 years sold to Tom and John Glen

The Vernon Vipers begin a new B.C. Hockey League season with new owners on the way.

The Vipers have been sold by owner Libby Wray to Tom and John Glen. The price tag was not disclosed.

The club was purchased by Dr. Duncan Wray in 1992, and was owned until his sudden death on Jan. 11.

“This was an extremely tough decision,” said Libby Wray. “This club was something my husband was very passionate about and we wanted to make the right decision going forward. The Glens will be excellent owners and very committed to the City of Vernon and the legacy which Duncan created. I truly believe the club is in great hands.”

RELATED: Sales talks progress for Vernon Vipers

RELATED: Vernon Vipers owner dies suddenly

Said John Glen, who has had significant Junior A Hockey experience: “We would like to extend our thanks and sincere appreciation to the Wray family for making this opportunity possible and for their dedication to the BCHL and the Vernon Vipers over the past 26 years.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Vernon Vipers legacy and look forward to being involved in the community of Vernon and with the loyal sponsors, fans and supporters. As a hockey family ourselves we are very excited for the ‘18-19 season and for many successful seasons to follow.”

Under Duncan Wray, the Vipers won four national championships.

The Vipers open the BCHL regular season tonight as they host the Wenatchee Wild (7 p.m.) at Kal Tire Place.

The Kal Tire Place box office opens at 10 a.m. and tickets can also be reserved by phone by calling 250-542-6022.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.