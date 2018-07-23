BC Games: Day 3 wrap and closing ceremonies

The torch in the Cowichan Valley has been extinguished as Fort St. John gets ready to host the 2020 BC Winter Games

The 2018 BC Summer Games have come to an end after three days of competition that saw more than 2,300 of the best athletes in the province compete against each other in the Cowichan Valley.

For full list of results, go to the BC Games Society website here.

While many of the previous Games have been located in a single city, the 2018 Summer Games were spread across multiple communities like Nanaimo, Chemainus, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan and Mill bay, with the majority of events taking place in Duncan.

“It is fitting that in our 40th Anniversary year, the BC Summer Games held in Cowichan celebrated years of success but, more importantly introduced many enhanced initiatives such as the involvement of Indigenous athletes and First Nations communities,” said Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“I know the BC Games will continue to be an important opportunity for sport and community development in the years to come.”

And as the Games torch was extinguished at the closing ceremony and the commemorative flag folded up and handed over to Fort St. John — the location of the next BC Winter Games, it was hard to find anyone who didn’t agree the they were a success.

It was only fitting that the home Zone (Vancouver Island – Central Coast) took the home the most medals when everything was tallied up on Sunday afternoon. They stormed back on the final day to finish with 145 in total, including 58 gold, 43 silver and 44 bronze. And none of the provincial zones were shut out, with athletes in all eight geographical parts of the province winning multiple gold medals.

Fraser River athletes took home 127, Vancouver – Coastal 114, Fraser Valley 84, Thompson-Okanagan 80, Cariboo – North East 34, Kootenays 16, and North West 13.

