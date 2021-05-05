BC Archery 3D Provincial Championships cancelled for 2021

Pictured is Chris Mummery, President of the Cranbrook Archery Club, where the 2021 3D Provincial Championships were set to take place this spring. The event has been cancelled, and Cranbrook will host in 2022. (Curtis Mummery file)

BC Archery has announced that the 2021 BC Archery 3D Provincial Championships, originally set to be hosted in Cranbrook this spring, have been cancelled and postponed to 2021.

BC Archery cited travel restrictions, current provincial orders around gatherings and events, as well as sport guidelines as the reasons for the cancellation.

Archery Canada also noted that all 2021 national level events have been cancelled due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and a lack of equitable participation.

“The list of cancelled events keep growing. It’s not for lack of desire, efforts, or volunteers. Everyone, at all levels, has been trying to see how to safely hold an event and keep within the laws/orders, guidelines and ensure equitable participation,” said BC Archery in a statement. “We’ve been waiting patiently, hoping restrictions would loosen, variants would lessen, and the virus would be eradicated. Sadly, it seems that it will be another quiet summer with no archery competitions (except at your home club).”

The Cranbrook Archery Club continues to operate in a limited capacity, and is now offering 2021 memberships online through their website at cranbrookartcheryclub.com.