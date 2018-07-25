17-year-old MLS All-Star, Alphonso Davies, has been transferred to Germany’s top club, FC Bayern Munich (via @FCBayernEN/Twitter)

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

Teenage Vancouver Whitecaps star Alphonso Davies is moving to German soccer giant Bayern Munich for a record-setting transfer fee.

The Whitecaps confirmed the move in a release and said the move could amount to more than US$22 million, the most ever received by an MLS club in the league’s 23-year history.

The previous record was set in 2008 when Spanish club Villarreal spent US$10 million to acquire striker Jozy Altidore from the New York Red Bulls.

The 17-year-old Davies has eight assists and three goals in 20 games with the Whitecaps this season, his third year with the team. The Canadian international has been picked for the MLS all-star game next month.

-With a file from the Canadian Press.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL
Next story
BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

Just Posted

War Amps mark 100th anniversary with special envelope

A local War Maps “Champ” presented Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski with special… Continue reading

Campfires banned in Southeast Fire Centre as of Thursday

With dry lightning and heat in forecast, Fire Centre moves to help prevent human-caused wildfires

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Environment Canada, Wildfire Service provide update on current conditions and fire risks

Fires in B.C.’s southern Interior could be made worse by the warm… Continue reading

Search and Rescue deployed to help BC Ambulance Service with injured hiker

Cranbrook Search And Rescue (SAR) was tasked out on Monday, July 23… Continue reading

WATCH: The Week in Review: July 20

WATCH: READ MORE: Grassfire destroys home One home was lost in a… Continue reading

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Most Read