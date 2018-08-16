Barrel rider Bobbie Goodwin back at Cranbrook Pro Rodeo

Back at the Cranbrook Pro Rodeo for 2018’s event, which takes place from August 17 to 20, is local barrel riding talent Bobbie Goodwin, and her horse Sonny.

“Competing in your hometown is always exciting because there’s lots of locals that know you or that watch you,” Goodwin told the Townsman while out for a ride. “Some people come just to watch you, so that’s always exciting but a little bit nerve-wracking because anything can happen in your hometown. Sometimes it just makes you more nervous.”

Goodwins sister won at the CPR back in 1996, and Goodwin says she herself has come out of the event with money before, which adds to the excitement of it all. In total this summer, Goodwin will have ridden about 18 rodeos. She will be at the CPR on the Friday, but the next day will be right off to Pincher Creek for their rodeo on Saturday, and still has Armstrong, Brooks and Hannah to look forward to.

While this may sound like a lot, Goodwin says it’s actually less than many other competitive riders do over the course of the season, with lots of them competing in over forty.

Much of Goodwin’s time spent outside of the rodeo ring is with her two kids, one of whom is becoming an avid amateur rodeo rider herself, and training her two young horses. Her horse Sonny is now 17, though she said he still acts like he is just four, and she hopes her daughter Jayden can ride her soon.

“Jayden is 10 and she is going to an amateur rodeo this weekend in Cardston, and she loves it, she’s got the bug. I hope to hand over the reigns from Sonny to her when she’s ready for him. He’s still pretty powerful and fast.”

Goodwin said that she expects Sonny, who has been running for ten years and put her in the winner’s circle every time, still has several years of action in him.

“It depends on the horse and the life,” Goodwin explained. “So Sonny I am very grateful for. He’s very easy on himself, so he runs really collected and really easy. So I’m very lucky. He’s sound and healthy and honestly I think he will last for Jayden for a few years as well.”

Goodwin said that she is grateful the committee that put on such a good rodeo every year.

“The committee does so well putting it on, they work so hard. It’s endless volunteer hours and really selfless — you work hard and it’s just great how the community comes together and puts on a great rodeo. It’s always fun, it’s always exciting.”