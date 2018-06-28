Banner season for the BCHL

Brent Mutis

BCHL Media

The 2017-18 season will go down as one of the best ever for the B.C. Hockey League and not just because of the league’s success on the national stage.

While the campaign did include an RBC Cup national title for the Chilliwack Chiefs, a Doyle Cup win for the league champion Wenatchee Wild and a gold medal for 15 BCHL players at the World Junior A Challenge, players committed in record numbers to college hockey and will be well represented in the pro ranks in the coming year.

Compiled here are lists of players in the NHL, NCAA, committed to college hockey, free agents signed with pro teams and a recap of players selected at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The BCHL set a new record and is likely not done yet, with players from the past season committed to college hockey programs. There are currently 153 players committed to programs in Canada and the United States for coming seasons. (FULL LIST).

At the NCAA Div. I level this past season, there were a record 274 BCHL graduates competing (FULL LIST)

Of those, there were 19 BCHL graduates wearing a ‘C’ as captain for an NCAA Div. I program. (FULL LIST)

The BCHL had 62 players on the road to the Frozen Four competing in the NCAA tournament. (FULL LIST)

At the highest level, there were 36 former BCHLers that played in the NHL this past season. (FULL LIST)

There were also 18 BCHL graduates that signed with professional teams for tryouts and contracts after completing their college careers. (FULL LIST)

The BCHL matched a record with seven players selected at the NHL Entry Draft. (FULL LIST)