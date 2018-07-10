Bandits sweep weekend doubleheader in Libby

Cranbrook Senior ‘A’ baseball team get record back to .500 after pair of road wins over Loggers

After a few light weeks, the Cranbrook Bandits Senior ‘A’ baseball team has entered the stretch run of their summer season. Over the weekend, they got off to hot start with a pair of wins over the Libby Loggers.

Entering the Saturday doubleheader after 12 days away from game-action, the Bandits showed little rust and put up a 10-4 win in their first game. Following it up with an even more convincing 16-6 victory, head coach Paul Mrazek was impressed by his team’s play.

“[They were both] close games and we battled back,” Mrazek said. “In the first game, Dan Mercandelli pitched a complete game, threw 78 pitches and was very efficient. He did a great job [and] defence played well [and] it’s improving. We’re continuing to hit the ball really well [and now] really we’re just working on [our] defence.

“We did a good job. [Libby] is a well-coached team, they’re not as strong as they used to be, but we still played it right and got out of trouble when we could.”

The Loggers are currently at the bottom of the Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball league’s West ‘A’ division with only one win in 10 games. After the sweep, the Bandits are climbing up the table and are at 4-4.

“Last year we won zero games in conference [and then] won a game at district playoffs,” Mrazek said. “So it’s been a big improvement already. We took a game from the [Bitterroot] Bucs, who are a very strong team [and] we took one from the Kalispell [Lakers], who won districts last year and went onto state.”

Overall, the Bandits are also at .500 with a record of 10-10 including their exhibition and tournament play. Mrazek believes that the team will keep getting better and better until the district tournament at the end of the month.

“The guys have been looking a lot better than the start of the year,” the coach explained. “We’re seeing good progress [and] seeing them relax. They’re loose and gaining confidence every week.”

The next two weeks will be jam-packed for the Bandits, as they are set to play 12 conference games by July 22. The team has a doubleheader against the Bitterroot Red Sox on Tuesday at home, before playing home-and-home doubleheaders with the Glacier Twins over the weekend.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, they play the Kalispell Lakers and Libby Loggers at home, and then wrap up the regular season with the Missoula Mavericks in town on Saturday, July 21.

Speaking of their first challenge, Mrazek knows that it will be a good opportunity to see how his squad stacks up in the league.

“The Bitterroot Red Sox are a very well-coached and solid team,” he said. “[Their coach] has won three state championship with them. They are the top team in the conference, where things currently sit [so] it’s going to be good for us to see them and I think our guys can compete with them.”

The first game on Tuesday goes at 3:00 p.m. at Confederation Park in Cranbrook.

Previous story
East Kootenay Xtreme win home tournament
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Whitecaps defender visits Nelson

Just Posted

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

SAR rescues hiker from Polar Peak summit

A female hiker who had fallen approximately 30 metres was in need of swift extrication.

Aquatic Centre will be closed one more week

Equipment Issues Delay Reopening Of Pool Until Monday July 16

Two major 2018 road projects set to wrap up

Two of the City’sof Cranbrook’s major Capital Construction projects are already nearing… Continue reading

RDEK opposes proposed Retallack recreation tenure

Board concerned with impacts on wildlife from helicopter flights, increased backcountry traffic.

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

VIDEO: Vancouver Whitecaps defender visits Nelson

Jose Aja spoke to local players last week at a skills camp

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship bound for B.C.

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of Juan de Fuca strait

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Trump heads to Europe to face nervous NATO leaders

Trump is traveling on a weeklong trip to Europe on a four-nation tour, with stops in Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland.

Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work

“From the moment you make it public and you feel that you’re in it together, that there are a lot of people experiencing the same thing, you feel supported to fight for something.”

Most Read