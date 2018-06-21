Bandits hope to score wins at Big Bucks tourney

Cranbrook Senior ‘A’ baseball squad to face competition from outside conference this weekend

The Cranbrook Bandits will be looking to cash in this weekend, as they participate in the annual Big Bucks tournament in Libby, Montana.

After kicking off their 2017-18 conference season last weekend with two wins in six games, the American Legions Senior ‘A’ squad is looking forward to facing some different competitors down south.

The Bandits four-game schedule starts off with a Thursday afternoon game against the Walla Walla Griz, before they play the Moscow Blue Devils on Friday morning, the Strathmore Reds on Saturday night and the Sandpoint Lakers on Sunday.

The Griz play out of the Washington American Legion ‘A’ conference and have a 3-2 record so far this year in the Area 4 division. Walla Walla last played the Bandits two years ago at the tournament, although this year’s opening game between the two teams will not count for Cranbrook’s seeding position.

“It’s nice to see some other teams. It looks like the lineup that we are going up against are solid teams,” said head coach Paul Mrazek. “Walla Walla [was] a very solid team [when we last faced the [and] we hung with them.

“We like playing strong teams like that. I like showing the kids that they can play with anybody.”

Beginning their competition in earnest the next day against the Blue Devils, a team located on the Idaho side of the Idaho-Washington border, the Bandits will be looking for a similar result to last year. At the 2017 Big Bucks tournament, Cranbrook bested Moscow 13-3 in a game that ended after five-innings.

In conference play, the Devils are 5-3 so far this year and 8-7 overall. On Tuesday, they swept a doubleheader against the St. Maries Savages.

The Bandits will then face fellow Canadian competition with Strathmore on Saturday, who they met during last year’s seventh-place consolation game and beat them 9-0. Their final game prior to the championship and third-place games is against the Lakers, another Idaho team, who shutout the Bandits 5-0 in their only meeting last year.

The weekend in Libby will be the second tournament in the Montana city this year. In May, the Bandits went 1-2 at the Loggertown Classic while playing against conference rivals and the Calgary Redbirds.

The following weekend the Bandits will play at another tournament, this time in Polson, before getting back to conference play once again in Libby with a game against the Loggers on July 7. Their season wraps up at the end of July at the District tournament.

The Junior ‘B’ Bandits meanwhile will have this coming weekend off before a weekend of conference games at home on June 30 and July 1.

Previous story
A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Just Posted

Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Honey bees set up BnB in Kimberley chimney

A local beekeeper is excited this week after finding thousands of honey… Continue reading

New seniors care facility officially announced

Golden Life Management will operate Kootenay Street Village, which features 97 units.

Region under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada says conditions ripe for thunderstorms, rain and wind gusts.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trafalgar students shave their heads for cancer charity

Molly Thomson and Solana Lam raised approximately $1,000

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse of their 12 children

Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert

Agreement announced in partnership with 14 central and north cost First Nations

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

Most Read