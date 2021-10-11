B.C.’s Noah Juulsen acquired by Canucks

Abbotsford’s Noah Juulsen, shown here with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips, has been dealt to the Canucks. (File photo)

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired Abbotsford native and former Montreal Canadiens first round draft pick Noah Juulsen.

The National Hockey League team made the announcement that they dealt defenceman Olli Juolvei, a former first round pick of the Canucks, to the Florida Panthers for Juulsen and forward Juho Lammikko.

“We’re pleased to welcome Noah and Juho to Vancouver,” stated Canucks general manager Jim Benning. “We would also like to thank Olli for his years of service with the Canucks organization and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Juulsen, a 24-year-old defenceman, skated in four games with the Panthers in 2020.21 and has recorded eight points and 10 penalty minutes in 48 career NHL regular season games split between the Florida Panthers and Montreal.

He was actually placed on waivers by Montreal back in January, but was then claimed by the Panthers.

Injuries have plagued much of Juulsen’s professional career, as he suffered two hits in the same area of his face in 2018, but did heal and suited up for the AHL’s Laval Rocket for 13 games in 2019-20. He collected three points and four penalty minutes in those games.

The defenceman was chosen by Montreal in the first round, 26th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Juulsen starred in the Western Hockey League for the Everett Silvertips, putting up 124 points in four seasons. He was the team’s captain in his final season with the club.

He also played on the Team Canada world junior squad in 2017 and earned a silver medal. He played minor hockey in Abbotsford and went on to star at the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford.

Lammikko, 25, appeared in 44 games with the Panthers last season, collecting five points (4-1-5) and 10 penalty minutes. The 6’2”, 191-pound centre has tallied 11 points (4-7-11) and 16 penalty minutes in 84 career games with Florida.

A native of Noormarkku, Finland, Lammikko was originally drafted in the third round, 65th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

