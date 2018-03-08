Luke Bradley (upper left) and the Canadian Sevens National team get set for the upcoming HSBC Canada Sevens (via @CanadaSevens/Twitter)

B.C.’s Luke Bradley set for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

The HSBC Rugby Sevens Series is coming to Vancouver on March 10 to 11.

As the USA Sevens in Las Vegas is now complete, the World Rugby Sevens Series shifts focus to B.C. Place in Vancouver for Canada Sevens.

Canada was getting set to celebrate its’ 9th place match against France last weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday, but a last second try from the French destroyed those dreams.

This weekend, Canada has placed into Pool A alongside Uruguay, Australia – following their win in Sydney in January – and the U.S., which won this year’s Las Vegas Sevens.

Port Alberni’s Luke Bradley is one of 13 players getting set for the HSBC Canada Seven’s this year.

Bradley made his debut for the national team back in 2016 in Hong Kong, while making his HSBC Sevens Series debut that same year in Singapore.

“I think on any day [Canada] can beat any team,” the 21-year-old told Black Press Media.

When asked how he developed into a national caliber player, Bradley spoke highly of his club team and former coach in Port Alberni.

“Jas [Jas Purewal, Head Coach of Port Alberni Black Sheep] has always done a good job coaching. He taught me a lot about hard work and work ethic,” he said.

Bradley has been training and playing for Canada Sevens as a forward since he joined the team two years ago.

“There’s a lot of good guys and the environment is really fun to play in” he said. “Playing for your country is one of the best things you can do.”

Bradley expects to have a fair amount of supporters from Port Alberni show up to B.C. Place.

“Port Alberni Rugby Club and pretty much my whole family will be there.” Bradley spoke. “[Rugby] is pretty popular back home.”

Canada will face Australia at 11:42 a.m., USA at 3:36 p.m. and Uruguay at 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Seeding for Sunday will depend on the Canuck’s results from the matches in their pool.

