Massimo Rizzo of the Penticton Vees is one of 10 B.C. hockey players invited to the Hockey Canada selection camp for the Under-18 team that will compete at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. Penticton Western News file photo

B.C. hockey players invited to national Under-18 camp

B.C. hockey players are among 44 of the nation’s top Under-18 prospects invited to Hockey Canada camp

BCHL, WHL and B.C.-born hockey players are among 44 of the nation’s top Under-18 prospects invited to the Hockey Canada summer selection camp for the Under-18 team that will compete at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton and Red Deer this August

The invitations were extended to 10 B.C. players who will compete for chance to wear the Maple Leaf in the newly rebranded Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the annual tournament that is the best-on-best competitions for this age group.

The B.C. invites include Massimo Rizzo (Burnaby, B.C./Penticton, BCHL), Josh Williams (Langley, B.C./ Medicine Hat, WHL), Kaedan Korczak (Yorkton, Sask./Kelowna, WHL), Taylor Gauthier (Calgary, Alta./Prince George, WHL), Jacson Alexander (Victoria, B.C./Swift Current, WHL), Bowen Byram (Cranbrook, B.C./Vancouver, WHL), Peyton Krebs (Okotoks, Alta./Kootenay, WHL), Sasha Mutala (Vancouver, B.C./Tri-City, WHL), Alex Newhook (St. John’s, N.L./Victoria, BCHL) and Connor Zary (Saskatoon, Sask./Kamloops, WHL).

Related: Penticton Vees announce Rizzo as team captain

“Unlike our other summer camps, these players are part of a selection process from the moment they arrive, and the opportunity is to represent Canada on the world’s stage,” said Scott Salmond, vice-president of hockey operations and national teams for Hockey Canada. “We have a very talented group of players coming to Calgary in late July, and we will no doubt have some very difficult decisions to make when it’s time to select this year’s Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team. The players are excited to arrive and get started, and they are all coming in with the goal of making our decision a difficult one.”

Related: Rosters set for players at World Challenge

Canada won last year’s edition of the event in Breclav, Czech Republic, besting the host team 4-1, with a squad that included 18 players who were selected in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft over the weekend. When all of the picks were in, 77 alumni of the event were selected by NHL Clubs – 19 first-rounders, in fact – including seven of the top-10 picks.

“There’s nothing like competing on home ice, and this will be a very special event for our team – staff and players,” said Salmond. “The work begins in Calgary at selection camp, and we’re looking forward to heading up the QEII and competing in front of Canadian fans this summer. This is always a true demonstration of best-on-best hockey, and the fans in Edmonton and Red Deer will not be disappointed.”

Canada has won gold 21 times in 27 years of summer under-18 competition.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon
Next story
Cranbrook Bandits fare well at Big Bucks tourney

Just Posted

Resort developer seeks to overturn Jumbo decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

B.C. hockey players invited to national Under-18 camp

B.C. hockey players are among 44 of the nation’s top Under-18 prospects invited to Hockey Canada camp

Judge dismisses DNA request in triple murder case

Dean Christopher Roberts must appeal directly to the federal Minister of Justice, reads ruling.

College of the Rockies names new facility after its founder

COTR’s new trade facility will be dubbed Patterson Hall

Kayakers stranded on St Mary’s River

On June 23, at 5:30 pm Kimberley RCMP received a call from… Continue reading

WATCH: Grand entry into the Ktunaxa Celebration Pow Wow, June 24

The communities of the Ktunaxa Nation and special guests gathered at St.… Continue reading

‘It’s essential that Canadians act now’ on climate change: federal report

Canadian governments urgently need to collect and publish data showing how safe their citizens are from floods, fires and other hazards related to climate change: report.

Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum a major peril to Canada’s economy, MPs told

The House of Commons trade committee will be back at work later today with a special meeting that has one major aim, demonstrating the broad economic pain of the Trump administration’s crushing steel and aluminum tariffs.

Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and Eugenie Bouchard won in the opening women’s qualification round at Wimbledon.

Cost of substance use in Canada tops $38 billion, with booze and tobacco on top

The study concludes that despite record opioid overdose deaths across Canada, more than two-thirds of substance use costs are associated with alcohol and tobacco.

Media fight access restrictions on child detention centres

News organizations are pushing back every day against restrictions on access to facilities where children separated from their parents are being held.

Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer developing TV show

Former White House press secretary Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.

Finance ministers talk trade as feds told to ‘look before you leap’ on tariffs

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is meeting with provincial and territorial finance ministers in Ottawa on Tuesday.

B.C. city approves plan to relocate 100 peacocks

The plan also mean fines for anyone who feeds or houses the bird

Most Read