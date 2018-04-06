B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for eighth after two rounds at Augusta National

Canada’s Adam Hadwin is in the top 10 at the Masters in Augusta, Ga., and will make the cut into the weekend rounds. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn photo)

Adam Hadwin will be playing the weekend rounds at the Masters.

The B.C. pro golfer – whose home track is Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey – has made the cut at the prestigious tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta. Ga.

And not only did Hadwin make the cut – he’s in contention for the green jacket, or at the very least, a top-10 finish and a nice payday.

As Round 2 wrapped up Friday afternoon, Hadwin found himself tied for eighth-place with an overall score of two-under par. Through 17 holes of his second round, he was one-over par.

Since the tournament teed off Thursday morning, Hadwin – in just his second time competing at the Masters – has on a few occasions been tied for top spot on the leaderboard.

The leader after two rounds is American Patrick Reed, who was tied with Hadwin after the first round, but shot a blistering six-under par round Friday to rocket up the leaderboard.

Hadwin made the cut in his inaugural appearance at last year’s tournament, too, finishing 36th overall.