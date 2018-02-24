B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

What Olympian inspires you as an athlete?
That’s what we asked some of the youth competing at the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend.
From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s seemingly an Olympian for every athlete to look up to.
From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to
What Olympian inspires you as an athlete?
That’s what we asked some of the youth competing at the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend.
From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s seemingly an Olympian for every athlete to look up to.
Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang
Team drops late night affair, remain just outside of playoff picture with season winding down
A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading
In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading
The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9… Continue reading
Submitted Military search and rescue (SAR) teams from two different squadrons recently… Continue reading
Several charges were laid and a man and woman taken into custody… Continue reading
Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19
From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to
Athletes hit the slopes for first appearance as an event at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops
39 years later, Kamloops is hosting the Winter Games again, with some volunteers returning
From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to
Athletes hit the slopes for first appearance as an event at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops
B.C. Winter Games athletes work for gold in the last full day of competition
Team drops late night affair, remain just outside of playoff picture with season winding down
BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.
Two more medals for Canada, including the bronze in men’s hockey
Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores twice as Canada beats Czech Republic 6-4