B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

A young Abbotsford BMX athlete has captured the attention of GoPro.

Rex Johnson and his father Jules Johnson strapped one of the action cameras to his bike helmet and hit the jumps and bumps at the Abbotsford BMX Track.

The result was 90 seconds of running commentary, funny faces and general observations from inside the mind of an eight-year-old.

“Doesn’t it feel a little weird when you first start riding a bike,” Rex shares during the video.

Jules then edited the video and sent it off to GoPro for consideration in the GoPro Awards, which was created by the company to celebrate its many content creators. He said it was a goal of his son to win one of the awards and be featured on the GoPro website and YouTube channel.

“We got the idea from just following GoPro on YouTube,” he said. “We liked watching all the videos and Rex wanted to be in one of those videos featured.”

Jules said there was no real plan, and Rex’s play-by-play just happened.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing but it really turned out better than expected,” he said. “He’s got all the facial expressions and all the stuff he’s saying and it worked together to make a pretty good little video.”

Unlike other GoPro videos, the Johnsons set up the camera facing Rex’s face so that viewers get to watch his reaction to his time on the bike.

“I thought it would be a fun angle to see what his face looks like while he’s riding,” Jules said.

“GoPro likes a unique perspective and the key to the video is really that first-person perspective. It turned out pretty cute.”

Jules said his son, who is a member of the Abbotsford BMX Club and is a Grade 2 student at Clearbrook Elementary, is thrilled to be chosen by GoPro.

“He’s pretty excited,” he said. “We weren’t expecting to get selected. We tried once or twice before with other videos but didn’t make it. He had a goal to make it on there and he was so happy when we found out we made it. He likes setting goals and achieving them.”

The Johnsons will now be featured on the GoPro social media channels, and could be eligible to win GoPro gear and cash rewards. The video will be officially released today (Friday) at 9 a.m. on GoPro’s YouTube page.

For more information on the contest, visit gopro.com/awards.

Previous story
Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach
Next story
After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week June 17 – 23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Best year yet for 2018 Strongman Classic

The 2018 Strongman Classic, which took place on Saturday, June 16 during… Continue reading

Honey bees set up BnB in Kimberley chimney

A local beekeeper is excited this week after finding thousands of honey… Continue reading

New seniors care facility officially announced

Golden Life Management will operate Kootenay Street Village, which features 97 units.

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

Woensdregt: Taking Heart in Holy Anger

Rev. Yme Woensdregt One of my favourite prayers of all time is… Continue reading

Read it and weep

I sat here this week, watching what is happening on the southern… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: June 22

Proportional representation long overdue; Where have all the wildlife gone; and more …

A year after fire, B.C. senior and his dog thankful to be together

Terry Theroux was separated from Scruffy for 3 months after evictions, fire displaced Highland residents

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston

UPDATED: One person killed in fiery crash near Barriere

Thursday evening crash involved three large semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Most Read