The College of the Rockies men’s Avalanche volleyball team swept both their matches 3-0 against the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades this past weekend. Trevor Crawley photo.

Avs close out regular season on home court

Men’s Avs sweep UFV Cascades, women’s Avs split weekend with a win and a loss

The men’s and women’s Avalanche volleyball teams closed out their seasons at home in the College of the Rockies gymnasium against a pair of matches against the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades.

The ladies spit their weekend record with a close loss on Friday night in a match that went to five sets, followed with a 3-1 win on Saturday.

The men’s Avs swept the Cascades 3-0 on Friday and repeated the same result the next day.

Regular season play will continue for other Pacwest teams in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island for another week, while both Avalanche teams prepare for playoffs, which will be hosted by the Douglas College Royals in New Westminster from Feb. 20-22.

The men’s Royals are the top ranked team in the league, while the Vancouver Island University Mariners are undefeated for the best record in the women’s division.

The top six teams in the league qualify for playoffs, and both Avs teams have qualified. Playoff seeding may change, pending the results of remaining regular season games from other teams next weekend.


