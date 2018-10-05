Avalanche volleyball program celebrates 20 years

College of the Rockies celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Avalanche volleyball program with an alumni weekend, September 21 and 22. Thirty-five former athletes took part in a nine-hole golf tournament and buffet dinner at Bootleg Gap Friday before taking part in a four-team, co-ed volleyball tournament and barbecue lunch at the College on Saturday. Guest coaches John Swanson, Cisco Farrero, Steve Kamps and Tyler Fraser drafted their teams from the participating alumni, with Coach Fraser’s team coming out victorious. The College thanks the many sponsors who helped to make the event a great success: Bootleg Gap, Shadow Mountain, St. Eugene Mission, Blake Martindale – Investor’s Group, The Heidout, Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap, Boston Pizza, Dewey’s Pub, St. Mary’s Angler, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, Kootenay Life Cycle and the Kootenay Ice.

Previous story
Eagles Club boxers victorious in Richmond

Just Posted

Eagles Club boxers victorious in Richmond

Cranbrook Eagles boxers went two for two during separate matches in Richmond.… Continue reading

Ice gear up to face Oil Kings, Tigers

Head coach James Patrick says team working on systems play after doubleheader against Chiefs

Avalanche volleyball program celebrates 20 years

College of the Rockies celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Avalanche volleyball… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust continues Basin Youth Support Network for three years

The trust approved a $5 million budget

Three suspects identified by police following Fernie vehicle thefts

Three males from Golden, Cranbrook and Calgary, identified by RCMP as suspects

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Is Canada a Christian country?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Two weeks ago, I wrote about experiencing a deeper… Continue reading

B.C. child in hospital after ingesting cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies.

111 cats surrendered by one person to BC SPCA

A total of 111 cats and kittens came in from the same owner, who surrendered 64 just two weeks ago

B.C. cat recovering, loses eye after shot 9 times with pellet gun

Owner says Chocolate likely won’t regain sight in other eye due to concussion sustained in incident

Expect unpredictable road conditions this long weekend, says ICBC

On average, four people are killed and 650 people are injured in 2,100 crashes in B.C. this weekend

VIDEO: Canadian shrugs off snow, goes waterskiing

Despite some of Alberta and B.C. being hit with snow this week, it was no match for one water-sport enthusiast

B.C. man facing 7 charges related to alleged prostitution ring involving teens

Mohammed Begg, 35, is facing six counts related to prostitution and human trafficking and one count of assault

Homeowner surprised when renter invites homeless camp to B.C. backyard

Current mayoral candidate invited roughly 20 campers previously kicked out of Greater Victoria provincial campground

Most Read