Avalanche volleyball program celebrates 20 years

College of the Rockies celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Avalanche volleyball program with an alumni weekend, September 21 and 22. Thirty-five former athletes took part in a nine-hole golf tournament and buffet dinner at Bootleg Gap Friday before taking part in a four-team, co-ed volleyball tournament and barbecue lunch at the College on Saturday. Guest coaches John Swanson, Cisco Farrero, Steve Kamps and Tyler Fraser drafted their teams from the participating alumni, with Coach Fraser’s team coming out victorious. The College thanks the many sponsors who helped to make the event a great success: Bootleg Gap, Shadow Mountain, St. Eugene Mission, Blake Martindale – Investor’s Group, The Heidout, Fire Hall Kitchen and Tap, Boston Pizza, Dewey’s Pub, St. Mary’s Angler, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, Kootenay Life Cycle and the Kootenay Ice.