Avalanche take on Mariners in weekend PACWEST action

The College of the Rockies Avalanche took on the visiting Vancouver Island University Mariners this weekend past in Cranbrook, as the PACWEST regular season nears its end.

On the Women’s side, the top-ranked Mariners came out victorious over the Avalanche, who sit third in PACWEST standings at the moment, three sets to one on Friday and three straights sets on Saturday.

On the Men’s side, the Mariners (ranked second) came out on top of the Avs (ranked fifth) three sets to one on Friday and three sets to two, with a tie-breaker, on Saturday.

The next Avalanche action is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, at home against University of Fraser Valley to close out the regular season.

Douglas College in New Westminster is hosting the PACWEST volleyball championships Thursday, February 20, – Saturday, February 22.

In other Avalanche news, Libero Megan Clark was named PACWEST female Player of the Week last week.

