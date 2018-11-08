Avalanche men’s team looks for home court advantage

The College of the Rockies men’s Avalanche volleyball team is preparing to play the winless Colombia Bible College (CBC) Bearcats this weekend.

While CBC is 0-6, head coach Cisco Farrero knows they will come out hard, but said that’s what all the PACWEST teams do when they play.

“CBC beat us twice in our gym last year, so they definitely believe they can be successful here. I expect every team in the PACWEST conference to give their best on any given night, we game plan that we are going to see our opponents best,” he said.

While he knows the Bearcats will play hard, Farrero is still very confident in his team.

“I think we should be able to play well, and that should lead to positive results,” he said.

The serve/pass game is going to be a key to the match coming in.

“Our serving has been quite streaky and our reception as well has been streaky. We are pretty powerful on offence, but it’s important for us to stay in the system to be able to show off that power on our offence,” said Farrero.

The Avalanche are coming off two losses on Oct. 26 and 27 against Vancouver Island University.

“I think we can rely on everyone to be better than they were last time we were out, I think that’s really important. In the PACWEST it’s a long season, and there’s going to be highs and lows. VIU took care of us and it was important for us to commit to being better individually and collectively. I think we will see a better team on Friday night,” said Farrero.

Having had a bye-week the Avalanche have been focusing on a little of everything in terms of their skills.

“Our block/defence hasn’t been great this semester, so we have been working on it. CBC offence is pretty fast, so we spent some time working on that. As well, as our overall game. Spending each day working on a different skill,” said Farrero.

While the team didn’t have to play Friday or Saturday because of the bye week, they were still practising and getting ready for this weekend.

“The guys worked hard,” Farrero said, noting the team had a chance to spend a lot of time on their academics.

“It was good for our bodies to take some time off, especially the Saturday/Sunday. A lot of guys have jumped a lot this semester and it was nice for them to have the time off. But we still have a lot of improving to do.”

COTR currently sits with a 2-6 record in the PACWEST standings with four points.

“We have a lot of home games in a row, and we really want to be successful at home in our gym. We are in fifth place right now and we are two games up on both CBC and UFV. For us to stay two-games up we definitely have to win this weekend at home it’s really important for us,” said Farrero.

First serve on Nov. 9 will be at 8 p.m., while the first serve on Nov. 10 will be at 3 p.m., both at COTR gym.