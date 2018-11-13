Avalanche men’s squad takes two big wins against Bearcats

The College of the Rockies men’s volleyball team was able to freeze out the Columbia Bible College Bearcats.

On Nov. 9 the Avalanche took a 3-0 win, and again on Nov. 10, they won 3-1 to take a two-win streak.

“We absolutely needed it and got it,” said head coach Cisco Farrero. “Both games it took a lot of toughness. CBC is hard to play against because they never give up, and we had to earn a lot of it today.”

The Avalanche went into Saturday’s game losing the first set and an injury to Caleb Peters saw him out for the rest of the match.

“It’s a back injury to Caleb Peters so we will see. It was spasming so his day was over,” said Farrero.

Peters has been vital to the team and has led them in scoring in every match.

“It’s really important that it doesn’t cost us the match. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys because it wasn’t easy.”

However, even though there was an injury the team was able to overcome it. Outside hitter Kyle Butchart came off the bench to help with the wins.

“He had an awesome day,” said Farrero. “He’s been out for a while with an ankle injury and dying to get back on the floor. I called his number and he was awesome all day.”

Butchart has been out with an ankle injury since early October, so this was his first game he was able to play for the season.

“It felt great just to be able to contribute again and get back out there, just passing balls. I feel like we composed ourselves really well after dealing with Caleb’s’ injury and we were able to control the ball that led us in the second set win,” he said.

The ankle that was injured is now feeling good Butchart said, and he is slowly building up to full strength in it.

To close out November the Avalanche will play the Camosun College Chargers on Nov. 16 and 17.

Camosun currently has a 6-2 record for 12 points in the PACWEST conference. The Avalanche are sitting with a 4-6 record with eight points.

“We did a good job at keeping focused all week leading up to CBC, as we knew it was going to be two big games. So, nothing changes for Camosun just have to battle hard in practice and battle hard in the game,” said Butchart.

First serve will be 8 p.m. on Nov. 16 and at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the COTR gym.

