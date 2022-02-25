Avalanche Men advance to semi-finals at Provincials

The COTR Avalanche men’s squad are moving on to the semi-final after an incredible quarterfinal match beating the defending national champion Capilano Blues in five sets at the PACWEST 2022 Volleyball Championships.

The tournament is being hosted by Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford.

On Thursday afternoon, after the Avalanche won the first set the Blues took control in the next two sets winning both and looked to be on cruise control. In the fourth set the Blues again took the lead and the Avalanche looked to have no answer for the Blues offence. However the momentum started to shift and the Avalanche fought off a few different match points before tying the set. The two teams battled back and forth before the Avalanche took the fourth set 38-36. They used that momentum to win the fifth set 15-9 and punch their ticket to the semi-final.

Diego Policarpo led the Avs with 17 kills and KeAndre Evans was massive with 15 kills. The Avalanche will meet the VIU Mariners in Friday’s semi.

The Capilano Blues survived and upset the COTR Avalanche in the first women’s quarterfinal in five sets; 25-14, 25-20, 11-25, 23-25, 15-9.

After winning the first two sets the Blues dropped the next two when the Avalanche stormed back with a convincing third set victory. The Blues held their composure and turned things around in the fifth set to advance to the semi-finals on Friday.