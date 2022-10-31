Avalanche at top of standings after weekend vs. Douglas

Men’s squad undefeated for share of first place; Women tied for second after split with the Royals

The College of the Rockies Avalanche have moved into the top tiers of the PACWEST volleyball standings, after a key weekend against Douglas College at home. The visiting Royals handed the Avs a 3-0 defeat in the opening Women’s match. Friday evening, Oct. 28. But the home squad came back for a 3-0 victory of their own the next day, Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Men’s team took both their weekend matches against the Royals, three sets to none both Friday and Saturday night.

The Avalanche Men’s Team, so far undefeated in the young 2022-23 season, are tied for first place in the PACWEST volleyball standings with Camosun College, with eight points. Vancouver Island University and Douglas College are tied for second place in the standings with four points each, while Capilano and Columbia Bible College are still looking for their first wins.

On the Women’s side, the Avalanche are tied with Douglas for second spot in the standings, with six points each. VIU is in first place, Camosun in fourth with four points, and Capilano and CBC looking for their first wins.

The Avalanche next hit the road, spending next weekend in Nanaimo to take on the Vancouver Island University Mariners, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5.