Area’s golf courses iron out opening details

Golf courses around Cranbrook and Kimberley are either open, or will open soon with modified protocols to keep golfers and staff safe. Shadow Mountain, pictured here with a photo from their website, will open May 8.

Golf courses around the region are either open now, or have plans in place for confirmed opening dates in the near future. All courses will have new modified operating protocols in place to keep golfers safe.

“Golf is a healthy activity that can be adapted to respect the current physical distancing requirements and allow golfers the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors,” reads the media release from the Kimberley Golf Club.

The KGC’s opening date is Saturday May 9. Reservation, which can be made at www.kimberleygolfclub.com, are required prior to arrival and tee time intervals have been extended to 12 minutes to create more space and limit overall guest numbers.

The club has asked that golfers stay home if they’ve traveled within the past 14 days, are sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, or if someone in their household has symptoms. Ensure that you’re regularly washing your hands and limiting touch points during your round, and the course will be providing hand sanitizer, though they recommend bringing some along as well.

Wildstone Golf Course opened on May 1 and has many of the same measures in place as the Kimberley golf Club.

Power carts have are washed, sanitized and staged spaciously for guest use. Only one rider is allowed in a cart at a time, unless the players are coming from the same household or arrival vehicle. Coolers have been removed from the carts.

While golfing and around the course, don’t congregate in groups and don’t shake hands or high five. Do not touch the flagstick. The course has raised the cups to eliminate the touch point and recommends continuous putting. They’ve also removed other touch points such as ball washers and bunker rakes. Smooth bunker sand with your foot.

The Snack Shack will be open during peak times at the tenth tee for takeout food and drinks. No cash transactions are allowed.

The practice greens and driving ranges are currently not available. Washrooms are open and will be disinfected regularly.

“It is absolutely essential that all members and guests take these policies and precautions seriously,” read the release from Wildstone management and staff. “We look forward to hosting you in the near future.”

The Cranbrook Golf Club also opened May 1. Members can book one week in advance and the public can book 24 hours in advance. Like the other courses, Men’s Night, Ladies Day, tournaments and all other large bookings are postponed until further notice.

Bag storage and rental clubs are not available until provincial health restrictions have been lifted.

Full details on their modified operations can be found at www.golfcranbrook.com

Shadow Mountain’s opening date is set for May 8. Again, reservations are required, putting and driving areas are closed and the facility will be cashless. They will have power cart liability forms golfers have to complete over email.

Their Proshop and restaurant will remain closed for now, but they are working to adjust their operation to make the facilities available in a modified way soon.

Physical distancing is required and any breaches of etiquette will result in golfers being asked to leave the course immediately.

Visit www.shadowmountain.ca to book a tee time and get full information on their COVID-19 measures.

Bootleg Gap Golf has made the decision to reschedule their opening date until June 26. Tee time reservations must be made in advance, either by calling 250-489-1282 or online at wildstonegolf.com/teetimes.

“At Bootleg Gap Golf, the health and well-being of our guests and employees is our top priority. We are following the lead of public health authorities and doing our part to limit the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our opening date.”

While the course is closed, the club will be using the opportunity to complete an “overseeding program” on all of their putting surfaces. The program requires intensive overseeding with T1 Bent grass and appropriate water and fertilizer applications.

“Unfortunately, in order for this plan to be effective, we cannot allow traffic onto the greens. Due to the current heightened risk levels of COVID-19 and this overseeding program, we have re-scheduled our opening date for June 26, 2020.”

Trickle Creek Golf Resort hasn’t got an opening date set in stone yet, but staff are working hard to prepare for modified 2020 summer operations, and hope to open in the second half of May. Check www.tricklecreek.com for updates.



