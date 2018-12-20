Adam Cracknell makes Team Canada for Spengler Cup

Kootenay ICE alum Adam Cracknell is one of 25 players to play for Team Canada in Davos.

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Adam Cracknell earlier this month to the Anaheim Ducks. He will now head to Davos to play for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup. (Adam Cracknell photo)

Kootenay ICE fans will see a familiar face at the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

ICE alumni Adam Cracknell is one of 25 players selected to represent Team Canada from Dec. 26 -31 at one of the oldest hockey club tournaments in the world.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s definitely a huge honour to play for Team Canada. It’s something I’ve never been able to experience in my career. To have this opportunity to take my family over to Davos, Switzerland and play for your country I think it’s an amazing experience all around.”

The first reaction for Cracknell to making the team was shock.

“At the same time I was just trying to get everything in place, luckily Anaheim is okay with me going,” he said.

With this being his first time to represent Canada on the world scale, Cracknell says putting on the maple leaf is going to be an exciting moment.

“To wear that jersey it’s such a huge honour and something you take pride in. It’s something you grow up always wanting to do, and to have that opportunity to do it, it’s extremely exciting,” he said.

Cracknell says he’s happy for whatever role he will play on the team and hopes to be a contributor to the team’s success.

“Hopefully I can contribute any way I can,” he said. “At the end of the day, we all just want to win and contribute any way we can. Not really sure what my role will be there, but I’ll do anything to help the team win and hopefully come back Spengler Cup champions.”

Team Canada is looking for their fourth straight championship at the tournament. They currently have won 15 Spengler Cup titles, which is tied for most championship wins with HC Davos.

“I think there will be a lot of pressure,” Cracknell said. “A lot of guys are returning and have experience in these types of situations, so for my first time, I’ll be leaning on those guys for what it’s like. When you play a lot of hockey as I have in my career, I’ve been in high-pressure situations but definitely not on this type of stage.”

Players joining Cracknell include Kevin Bieska, Maxim Lapierre, Dominic Moore and others.

Cracknell played for the Kootenay ICE from 2002 to 2006 and recorded 213 points in 283 games.

Earlier this month he was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Anaheim Ducks, where he has joined their American Hockey League team the San Diego Gulls.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind the last couple of weeks trying to get flights booked and obviously being traded and my family coming back to Cranbrook … but I think once we get to Davos and we are all together. It’s going to be great. Team Canada will take care of us when we are there and have a great Christmas.”

Team Canada will open their tournament play against the host HC Davos on Dec. 26.



jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.com

