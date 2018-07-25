Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for two more years.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for two more years.

The club announced the deal, with an average annual value of $1.25 million per year, earlier today (Wednesday).

“We’re pleased to sign Jake to an extension,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. “He adds physical presence and speed to our line-up and can help create offensive chances when going hard to the net. We look forward to seeing Jake take the next step in his game and consistently contribute to the team’s success.”

Virtanen, 21, recorded 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in a career-high 75 games played with the Canucks last season, additionally setting career highs in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes (46). His 155 hits led all Canucks forwards, while his 46 penalty minutes ranked fourth on the team.

In 140 career NHL games over three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, he has collected 34 points and 93 penalty minutes.

Virtanen, who honed his skills in the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association system and with the Yale Hockey Academy, was drafted sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

He also spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, producing 161 points in 192 games.

Virtanen and the Canucks open the NHL regular season on Oct. 3 when they host the Calgary Flames.

Previous story
B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round
Next story
Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Just Posted

War Amps mark 100th anniversary with special envelope

A local War Maps “Champ” presented Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski with special… Continue reading

Campfires banned in Southeast Fire Centre as of Thursday

With dry lightning and heat in forecast, Fire Centre moves to help prevent human-caused wildfires

Environment Canada, Wildfire Service provide update on current conditions and fire risks

Fires in B.C.’s southern Interior could be made worse by the warm… Continue reading

Search and Rescue deployed to help BC Ambulance Service with injured hiker

Cranbrook Search And Rescue (SAR) was tasked out on Monday, July 23… Continue reading

Report to be released on Fernie’s fatal ammonia leak

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

WATCH: The Week in Review: July 20

WATCH: READ MORE: Grassfire destroys home One home was lost in a… Continue reading

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Traffic and interdiction dogs are trained to detect cannabis, but will soon no longer be used

B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Nanaimo golfer beat millions-to-one odds with two aces during a round in Abbotsford on Friday

No evidence linking ISIL to deadly Toronto shooting, police chief says

Islamic State claimed that one of its ‘soldiers’ carried out the attack

Police identify woman found dead near Coquihalla crash

Body found in ditch south of Merritt is that of a woman from the Northwest Territories

Most Read